Austin Theory Reveals Paul Heyman’s Advice After Joining The Vision

WWE World Tag Team Champion and The Vision member Austin Theory spoke with The Early Bird Special about various topics, including what WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman told him when he first joined the group.

Theory said, “I got to WWE and even the pandemic era of RAW, when I left NXT and went to RAW to do Seth’s group, that was all Paul Heyman as well. But I’d have to say, man, he’s always had my back. Even The Vision group, he wanted me in that. I was like. ‘Absolutely!’ I’d say when it comes to advice, there’s a lot of advice, but one of my favorite things he said to me when I first got with the group was, ‘Don’t F this up.’ ‘All right, you got it!’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)