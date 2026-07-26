AJ Styles Reveals The WWE Tryout Wrestlers He Personally Recommended

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles recently discussed the upcoming WWE tryouts on an episode of his Phenomenally Retro podcast, sharing both his advice for invited talents and revealing several independent wrestlers he personally helped earn an opportunity.

Styles first explained that, as far as he knows, experienced independent wrestlers attending the tryout will actually compete in matches rather than simply take part in drills.

He said, “As far as I know, as far as the tryout, as far as independent workers who had some time in the ring, they will have matches just like a show.”

Styles then highlighted several talents he personally recommended for the upcoming tryout.

He praised Conan Lycan, whom he recently trained with in Florida, before discussing Colton Theron Vaught (CTB).

“Colton, he’s a pro wrestler/MMA guy. So, in fantastic shape. Not the biggest guy, but he looks a little crazy to me, and I like that about him.”

Styles also had high praise for high-flyer Joe Lando, comparing him to one of wrestling’s most innovative performers.

“Joe Lando is a high flyer, reminds me very much of the Amazing Red. If you don’t remember Amazing Red, then just think of Rey Mysterio. He reminds me of that. He can do almost anything.”

Among the women he selected, Styles singled out Monica Ladybird for her athleticism before revealing that Brooke Havoc was actually his first choice for the tryout.

“She looks so different than everything that I’ve seen in wrestling right now because a lot of what I see, especially down in the PC, I’ve been blonde hair, blue eyes [guys], whereas she is kind of that emo look to her. She’s dark-haired, just different. I like that about her.”

He added that he first spotted Havoc while attending an independent wrestling event.

“She was, I think, actually the first one that I wanted to get on trial. She was my first pick. I was just on an indie show checking out other talent, and she was on it. I was like, ‘Who is this?’ So, I’m really excited.”

Styles also offered encouragement to everyone attending the tryout, reminding them that not receiving a WWE contract doesn’t mean their wrestling careers are over.

“I’m so glad you asked that, too, because that’s a reality. That is a reality of what could happen. But, like you and I have talked about so much, what a great time to be a wrestling fan, ’cause there’s so much of it going on. So many opportunities to go and do this for a living that I think that, you know, TNA, AEW, you name it. Like Japan, there’s other places that we’re able to go and do this. It’s not over. You’re still young. There’s still opportunities.”

Styles reflected on his own journey after WWE declined to sign him when WCW was purchased in 2001, explaining that he returned to the independent scene before eventually becoming one of TNA Wrestling’s founding stars.

“They didn’t pick AJ Styles up, either. When WCW got bought out by WWE, they did not pick up on my contract. I went back to the indies… By 2002, TNA had started up… and I was able to get a job there and was there for 11 years. We know the rest of the story.”

He concluded by encouraging hopefuls not to let rejection define them.

“So, it’s not over. Everything happens exactly the way it’s supposed to. I promise you that. So don’t stress about the trial. Go out.”

Finally, Styles revealed the advice he has given to the wrestlers he personally recommended for the tryout, urging them to stay authentic rather than trying to fit what they think WWE wants.

“Here’s what I’ve told some of my guys: ‘I didn’t want you because I thought you could be something that WWE wants you to be. I selected you because I liked you, the character. So, be you when you do this trial. Don’t be what you think WWE wants you to be.'”

You can check out the complete episode of Phenomenally Retro in the video below.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.