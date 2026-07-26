AJ Styles Reveals Original Plans For WWE Boneyard Match With The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles recently appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” to discuss various topics, including the original concept for his Boneyard Match against fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

Styles said, “It’s hard to know. I do remember asking Taker, I was like, ‘Hey, can you still do the flip over to your feet onto the outside?’ He goes, ‘AJ…’ I go, oh man, I’m just making sure. I get it now that you don’t think I can do it kind of thing. But I don’t know, we didn’t get a chance to really talk it over, because by the time it was on its way, when it was happening, the world was shutting down completely, so we didn’t know what kind of match we didn’t talk about it. I was trying to think of spots in my head that we could do, but man, with everything that’s going on, it’s hard to think of anything else.”

On the cinematic pitch:

“Yeah, about two days before we had it. I think it was a week, matter of fact, because I think it was presented as a Boneyard match. I was like, ‘What the frick is a Boneyard match?’ Could have said graveyard match, but they wanted to say Boneyard match, and then I had no idea where it was going, and then we go over to the place where the cinematic match is going to happen. It looked like nothing. It was basically nothing. Then I get brought back the day of the shoot. I was like, oh my gosh, this looks amazing. This looks unbelievably amazing. This is awesome. And so I started getting excited about that, because you think about cinematic matches normally don’t do well, they’re not the best thing ever.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)