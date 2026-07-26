Report: J-Rod Was On TNA’s Radar Before WWE Tryout

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE will hold its next tryouts during SummerSlam 2026 weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 1st and 2nd. The event will feature several talents, including Josh Bishop, Titus Alexander, J-Rod, Colton Theron Vaught, Monica Monroe, and others. According to Fightful Select, some invitees had received interest from other companies prior to being announced for these tryouts.

A recent report from Fightful Select revealed that J-Rod was on TNA Wrestling’s radar for a creative role before her inclusion in the upcoming WWE Tryouts. Sources in Nashville confirmed that J-Rod, who is currently the OVW Women’s Champion, even participated in a tryout match during a TNA taping. It is common for tryout matches to occur at TNA events.

The report indicated that J-Rod was discussed by the creative team led by Tommy Dreamer, but Dreamer felt she was not ready for television yet. It is important to note that J-Rod has participated in a WWE tryout.

In addition to being the OVW Women’s Champion, J-Rod is also a VWE Women’s Champion. She has previously worked for WOW (Women of Wrestling) and has appeared on American Gladiators.