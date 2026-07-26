Nic Nemeth Addresses His Future On Busted Open Radio

PWMania.com recently reported that WWE and SiriusXM have announced a partnership to launch a new WWE Radio channel. This channel will be dedicated to WWE programming and will air on SiriusXM channel 156, replacing the previous Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7.

SiriusXMWWE shared a video on their Twitter (X) account in which Nic Nemeth confirmed that he will continue to be a part of Busted Open Radio, even after the WWE-SiriusXM deal. Nemeth is currently the reigning TNA World Champion, and it’s worth noting that TNA is in a working relationship with WWE.

Nemeth said, “Ladies and gentlemen, it is your truly, the wanted man, Nic Nemeth. And if you haven’t heard me on SiriusXM on Channel 156, where have you been? Busted Open, baby! 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, you get the wanted man riding the coattails of the rant man, Dave LaGreca. Ya wanted the best, well, they couldn’t make it. And remember, when ya here, you’re family!”