Friday, July 24, 2026
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TNA Wrestling Releases Another Former WWE Veteran

By
Matt Boone
-
Victoria Crawford
Victoria Crawford | TNA

TNA Wrestling has parted ways with Victoria Crawford — the performer known to WWE audiences as Alicia Fox.

The company made it official in a statement issued Friday, confirming Crawford’s contract had been terminated.

“TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Victoria Crawford, effective immediately. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

TNA’s statement stopped short of saying whether the split was company-initiated or came at Crawford’s request.

Crawford hadn’t been seen in TNA since May. Her absence from the ongoing Knockouts World Television Championship tournament had already raised eyebrows — and Friday’s news confirmed there was more to the story than just a scheduling gap.

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