TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (7/23/2026): Albany, NY.

TNA Wrestling is back this evening on AMC TV.
Scheduled to premiere at 9/8c, the July 23, 2026 episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT goes down tonight, featuring the following advertised action:
- * TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. K.C. Navarro
* The Righteous Deletion TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Righteous
* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament Match:Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo
* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament Match:Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards
* Moose & Elijah vs. A.J. Francis & Frankie Kazarian
* We’ll hear from The System
Check back here tonight for TNA iMPACT results.