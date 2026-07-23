Thursday, July 23, 2026
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TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (7/23/2026): Albany, NY.

By
Matt Boone
-
TNA iMPACT
TNA iMPACT

TNA Wrestling is back this evening on AMC TV.

Scheduled to premiere at 9/8c, the July 23, 2026 episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT goes down tonight, featuring the following advertised action:

    * TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. K.C. Navarro
    * The Righteous Deletion TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Righteous
    * TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament Match:Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo
    * TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament Match:Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards
    * Moose & Elijah vs. A.J. Francis & Frankie Kazarian
    * We’ll hear from The System

Check back here tonight for TNA iMPACT results.

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