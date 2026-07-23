TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (7/23/2026): Albany, NY.

TNA Wrestling is back this evening on AMC TV.

Scheduled to premiere at 9/8c, the July 23, 2026 episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT goes down tonight, featuring the following advertised action:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. K.C. Navarro

* The Righteous Deletion TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Righteous

* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament Match:Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo

* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament Match:Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards

* Moose & Elijah vs. A.J. Francis & Frankie Kazarian

* We’ll hear from The System

Check back here tonight for TNA iMPACT results.