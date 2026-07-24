Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will take place live next week at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+.

In a significant matchup, Order 4’s TNA International Champion, Mustafa Ali, will defend his title against Jason Hotch from The Great Hands. Additionally, Indi Hartwell will face WWE NXT star Thea Hail in a quarterfinal match for the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament.

Also previously announced for the show are “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, and Ricky Sosa, who will take on The System—comprising TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards—in a tag team match.

Furthermore, TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy will compete against “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth in a singles match. In another highly anticipated bout, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will defend his title against Jeff Hardy, who is also one-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions.

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