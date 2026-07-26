Confirmed For August 6 Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, scheduled for Thursday, August 6, at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+.

Mara Sadè will face The Elegance Brand’s TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, Heather By Elegance, in a quarterfinal match of the Knockouts TV Championship Tournament. This is the only match confirmed for the show so far.

The match was announced after both women advanced from the opening round of the tournament. Sadè earned her spot by defeating Tasha Steelz, while Heather secured her position with a victory over Allie. The winner will move one step closer to becoming the first-ever Knockouts Television Champion.

TNA introduced the Knockouts TV Championship at Slammiversary, with the tournament beginning on the July 2 episode of iMPACT. This new title aims to provide the Knockouts division with an additional featured singles championship that will regularly appear on weekly television.

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