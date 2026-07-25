Report: More AMC Crossovers Could Be Coming To TNA

During Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Broken Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) successfully defended their titles against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in a Righteous Deletion Match. This match featured Jeff Hardy reviving the TNA Immortal Championship after emerging from the Lake of Reincarnation. Additionally, a significant prop made an appearance: Lucille, Negan’s iconic bat from The Walking Dead.

As the rest of the Hardy clan focused their attacks on Dutch, Broken Matt entered the scene, wielding the bat and referencing Negan’s famous moments from the season six finale and the season seven premiere, where Negan used the bat to kill prominent characters, Abraham Ford and Glenn. Although the bat was eventually destroyed in the series, Negan received a replacement bat in the spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City.

According to Fightful Select, Lucille was a replica from the show. The report also indicated that there may be more AMC-related crossovers in TNA in the future.