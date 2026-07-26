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Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (7/31/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air internationally on Netflix and in the United States on the USA Network. This episode will serve as the go-home show for WWE SummerSlam.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET and will take place at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

In a notable match, “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend of The Irresistible Forces will face “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia in an Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match Qualifier.

Additionally, WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth will compete against AAA World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Title vs. Title Winners Take All Match.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.

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