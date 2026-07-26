WWE Leadership Not Expected To Change Anytime Soon

JPMorgan recently lowered its price target for TKO from $225 to $222, as previously reported by PWMania.com. In its analysis, JPMorgan highlighted fan dissatisfaction and noted that, while these issues warrant monitoring, they do not yet constitute a structural problem. The report also noted a year-over-year decline in RAW viewership on Netflix and lower-than-expected demand for SummerSlam tickets, raising concerns about WWE’s recent business trends.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is currently no expectation that this situation will prompt any immediate changes at the top of WWE. Meltzer indicated that any real pressure on WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is likely to come closer to 2028 if WWE’s business metrics do not improve.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that the company’s major agreements, including those with Netflix and USA Network, run through the end of 2029. He also mentioned that if WWE’s performance numbers remain strong, “things will stay the way they are,” including reactions to external factors like stock prices and viewership statistics.