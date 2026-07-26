AEW Redemption Results – July 26, 2026

AEW Redemption 2026 is live tonight from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“The Buy-In” pre-show is now officially off-and-running (watch video below). The opening video montage airs as the theme for the pay-per-view plays behind it. When it wraps up, we hear, “And now, live from Montreal, All Elite Wrestling presents — Redemption, Buy-In!”

Renee Paquette & Mick Foley Welcome Us To The Buy-In

Renee Paquette welcomes us to the show as we get our first look inside the Bell Centre. The camera pans the crowd as she finishes up her introductory message. The camera settles with Paquette standing side-by-side with “The Hardcore Legend” himself, Mick Foley.

Foley gets a “here, right here, in Montreal” cheap pop, his first of the night, before the two send us down to ringside, where the three-man team calling the action this evening are introduced. Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone explain how you can order the show, before running down the lineup.

After a few promotional video packages air for some of the matches scheduled for this evening, we return to Paquette and Foley, who are joined by another wrestling legend in Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett talks about 2026 Owen Hart Cup winners Willow Nightingale and Will Ospreay being on the road to AEW All In next month.

The Rougeau Family Honored

Montreal’s own “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard comes out with a Montreal Expos baseball jacket on after getting a nice hometown pop. He then mentions the legendary Rougeau Brothers while talking on the microphone in French-Canadian. With that said, Raymond and Jacques Rougeau make their way out to the ring.

As they settle in at ringside, the commentators mention how Raymond has become Mayor of a local city. They talk about the significance of their contributions to the Montreal and Quebec and the overall pro wrestling scene over the years.

Menard asks Ray what it feels like to be in front of all of these pro wrestling fans in Montreal. Raymond takes the mic and cuts a promo in French. Other than him listing a bunch of names that included Rougeau, it’s anyone’s guess what he is saying. Jacques talks in French too.

He mentions Jimmy and Ronnie Garvin at one point and tries leading another in a chant of his own last name. He mentions those around the world over the years that have booed them, like “the haters here, tonight.” He’s leaning into his heel persona in a tribute. Love it.

He asks fans if they have their phones for a memory. Is he gonna tell the Dynamite Kid story again? No. He asks everyone to show their flashlights on their phones. He leads an “Ole! Ole!” chant as the lights go down and the flashlights shine like Bray Wyatt’s fireflies.

This feel-good moment is cut off, when out comes Rocky Romero saying the only family name that matters in this area is the Don Callis Family. He tells Jacques if he had a roll of quarters right now. Oh, they did do a Dynamite Kid reference after all.

Jacques decks him and holds him. Raymond takes his jacket off and then kicks him. Menard and Jacques double clothesline him over the top and out to the floor to end the segment. Jacques tries talking more as the wrap-it-up music plays. He bails and the segment ends there.

AEW Trios Championships

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O’Reilly) (c) vs. Lethal Twist (Blake Christian, Jay Lethal, & Lee Johnson)

Now it’s time for our first match of the evening. First, The Demand trio of Ricochet and The Gates of Agony make their way out to join Excalibur, Schiavone and McGuinness on commentary. The Lethal Twist team of Blake Christian, Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson make their way out.

Also coming to the ring are their opponents, the defending AEW Trios Champions The Conglomeration. Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong make their way out. Ricochet and Schiavone take verbal jabs at each other on commentary at the onset of this opening title tilt.

The match is given a good 10-15 minutes to breathe, and they absolutely delivered from bell to bell with an excellent back-and-forth match to set the tone in the building for the evening. Christian and Lethal had an awe-inspiring sequence at one point, but in the end, The Conglomeration retained.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Conglomeration

AEW International Championship No. 1 Contender Ladder Match

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Beast Mortos vs. Nick Wayne vs. El Clon vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry vs. Komander

The entrances for the multiple person ladder match to determine the AEW International Championship challenger for AEW All In: London 2026 begins as the pre-show winds down. “Speedball” Mike Bailey got a rock star pop. Jungle Boy Jack Perry came out last as “The Buy-In” was officially wrapping up. We switch over to PPV now.

Live on PPV, the match begins in the ring with Speedball and Komander trading offense until Nick Wayne gets involved, sending them out to the floor. Jack Perry comes in, sending Wayne out of the ring only to be intercepted by El Clon.

El Clon gets taken to the mat, but pops back up for a Pele kick on the former Jungle Boy. In comes Mortos who clears Perry out of the ring as well as Clon. He grabs a nearby ladder and sets it up, only for Speedball and Komander to fend him off.

They rush up the ladder but are knocked down by The Beast, who props the ladder up in the corner. Speedball is back on his feet for some chops, but gets sent to the corner before Morto hoists him up for a press slam onto the ladder. Mortos continues the attack.

We see Mortos going after Komander, dropping him with a splash before Clon sends him away. Clon sets Komander against the laid-out ladder for a splash of his own, forcing him out of the ring as well. Perry catches Clon with a modified monkey flip into the corner.

He sets the ladder up after before Nick Wayne rushes in to get the jump on him. He follows up with a dive onto Komander on the outside, but as he gets on his feet he takes a headbutt by The Beast, allowing Clon to use him as a platform for a DDT sending Wayne to the floor.

As this goes on, Bailey goes for a springboard moonsault while Perry slides through the ropes. The crowd pops as Bailey heads up the ramp, looking to grab the tallest ladder, but Perry intercepts him. The crowd don’t appreciate their hometown hero being blindsided as the rest of the field heads to the stage for a brawl.

As this goes on, Bailey climbs the ladder and hits a moonsault on everyone but Jack, who follows up with a moonsault of his own! He lands on his feet, bringing the ladder back to the ring before Bailey catches up with him on the apron. Jack sends Speedball down hard, forcing him to the floor.

He then sets the ladder up inside the ring. He gets intercepted by Mortos, who sends him over the top rope to the rest of the competitors who have returned to ringside. As the Beast starts to climb the ladder himself, Komander intercepts him with a tight rope dropkick. He sets the ladder up on the big man to keep him grounded.

From there, he makes a climb, but the ladder is off center so he has to reach back to get his fingers on the contract. Mortos tries to push the ladder off him and Komander sees Bailey and Wayne coming in, so he does a tornillo to drop them to the mat instead.

This allows Mortos to break free, fighting the three of them off before setting the ladder back up. The rest of the field has set up two other chairs on the sides, and all six of them go at it on the top of each ladder, until Mortos forces them all off and out of the ring.

Mortos is favoring his knee as he slowly starts to climb back up, and this allows Perry to slide back into the ring and send him to the ropes instead. Perry slides under the ring, pulling out three tables as Wayne grabs one of them for himself. The tables get set up as Perry fends off El Clon, while Komander attacks Wayne on the other side.

Perry goes back into the ring to sort out the ladders, but gets intercepted by Mortos, only to set him up for a headscissors that sends The Beast through a table! Clon follows up with a splash sending Bailey through another table, and Komander walks the ropes for a spaceman leap sending Wayne through the third table.

Backk in the ring, we see Perry, Komander and Clon. Perry knocks them back but Mortos is back in as well now, setting him up for a powerbomb onto a ladder in the corner. He runs the ropes to go after Clon, but the big man gets caught with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Clon uses the standing ladder to prop the other one up, but as he climbs the standing ladder Komander hops onto the impromptu platform. They fight back and forth until Clon sends Kmoander on a ride to the canvas, forcing him to roll out of the ring from the impact.

Wayne blindsides Clon before setting him up on another table, looking for some revenge as he climbs a ladder on the outside, and lands a Phoenix Splash sending Clon through the table. Back in the ring, Perry ascends the ladder and reaches for the contract before Wayne intercepts him.

They trade shots before Perry sets Nick up for a Canadian Destroyer onto the ladder platform to a big pop from the crowd. Speedball has returned to the ring, where he props a ladder between the turnbuckles before Mortos comes after him. He catches the Beast by surprise.

He lands a shooting star double knee dropping Mortos. Speedball sets the ladder up in the middle of the ring and quickly scrambles his way up, taking down the contract to win. He will challenge for the AEW International Championship at AEW All In next month.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to AEW International Championship: “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson)

The video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which features The Death Riders duo of Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley teaming up to take on The Young Bucks team of Nick and Matt Jackson. Once the package wraps up, the two teams make their entrances. The bell sounds and off we go.

Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Nick Jackson and Ospreay. Ospreay gets Nick to the ropes before making a break. Nick tries to get some offense in but is taken to the corner, only to turn things around for a rope walk arm drag and a dropkick.

The crowd pops as he gets back to his feet, getting Matt in on the action from a tag for a leg lariat before the Bucks go after Mox and force him back out of the ring just as quickly. They set Ospreay up in the corner and Nick tags back in for a leg drop and two-count.

He gets sent to the corner by Ospreay who kicks his way out. Nick’s feeling wobbly as he tags Matt back in, who goes after Ospreay before noticing that Nick is really out of it. He leaves the ring and encourages Nick to have a seat as Mox instructs Ospreay to go after Matt with a cross body.

He asks the ref to check on Nick, and Mox isn’t happy with with this, as he tells Ospreay to get back into the match itself. The hesitation allows Matt to take control for a moment before Will sends him out of the ring, where Mox starts to get a few shots in before a ref distraction allows Maria Shafir to deck him.

Ospreay brings Jackson back into the ring for some more shots and a tag to Mox, who lands some chops before tagging Ospreay back in as we see Nick get back to the apron. Ospreay continues the attack before Mox tags back in to take over. He goes to work on Matt’s neck before tagging in Ospreay for a double-team.

Matt reaches for a tag but is pulled away from the corner. He rolls away to go for the tag but Mox pulls Nick off the apron, setting him up for a Gotch style piledriver sending Nick to the floor. Back in the ring, Ospreay continues to wear Matt down before cinching in the Death Ground. Matt is able to slip free.

Free enough to force Will to change his strategy, and this allows Matt a chance to fight back. He reaches for a tag to Nick but is once again pulled away by Ospreay, who sends him to the ropes, only for Matt to take him down hard to the canvas.

Nick is hesitant for a moment before reaching out, yelling for the tag from Matt. Nick fires up as he sends Ospreay and Mox to the mat before tagging Matt back in, and they set up for an MMMBop Drop before Nick lands a dive on Mox to the outside. This allows Matt to drop Ospreay for a two-count.

Nick tags back in but the Death Riders take control here, with a combo piledriver and Styles Clash keeping the Bucks down before Nick kicks out at two from a Ospreay cover. Ospreay sends Matt to the outside for a tornillo as Mox lays out Nick with a running lariat.

Mox back on his feet as he goes for a bulldog choke, but Nick backs him up to the corner instead. Ospreay comes flying into the ring but collides with Mox by mistake, allowing the Bucks to regain control. They take out Ospreay before looking for More Bang for Your Buck on Mox, only for Ospreay to intervene.

This ends in a series of Destroyers between the Bucks and Ospreay, and the Bucks look for a BTE Trigger on Mox, only for Ospreay to come running in with a Hidden Blade. Nick backs up into the corner as Ospreay tags back in, and Nick is shaky as he gets to his feet.

Despite that fact, he refuses to tag out as he and Will trade shots. Ospreay bypasses Nick for a set of thrust kicks. Nick drops to the mat as Ospreay lands a lunging elbow. Mox shows his approval as the ref checks on Nick. Will starts to do some more shots on Nick who looks to be completely out of it.

Matt intervenes as he covers his brother, but Mox tags himself in before sending Matt out of the ring. He covers Nick for a pin, but only gets two as Nick kicks out. Mox goes for a bulldog choke, telling Nick to quit, but Nick gets to the ropes instead. Ospreay starts to get involved but finds himself dealing with Matt.

Matt goes for a superkick but Shafir gets in the line of fire instead. Back in the ring, Mox lands a series of Paradigm Shift DDTs before heading out of the ring for a chair. The ref tries to intervene but gets shoved away. Mox looks to attack Nick with the chair, but Ospreay stops him.

He doesn’t want to go this route against the Bucks, who respond with a superkick on Will to lay him out. They land a BTE Trigger on Mox, who fires back up with a middle finger for them, only to realize that Ospreay isn’t there to save him, allowing the Bucks to hit a Super Kick Party for the win.

Winners: The Young Bucks

AEW International Championship

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Bandido

Now the video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, which features a title on-the-line, as The Don Callis Family’s own Kyle Fletcher defends his AEW International Championship, without anyone from the Family at ringside, against Bandido.

Following the ring entrances, Fletcher and Callis have a big goodbye and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. We see Fletcher jawing at Bandido at the onset, before delivering some stiff opening shots. Bandido answers back.

He counters out of a sheer drop brain-buster and rolls the champ for a near-fall. Fletcher leaves the ring, letting out some frustration over how close that was before taking a hydration break at the timekeeper section while the ref’s count goes on. He calls for a tie up but blindsides the luchador with a big boot instead.

He sends Bandido to the ropes, but the challenger fights him off to force Fletcher to the outside. Bandido hits the ropes for speed but runs into a slam by the champ instead, who poses to mock the crowd. He stomps away at the challenger some more before mocking the crowd once again.

This allows Bandido to get back to his feet, but Kyle keeps him on the ropes, until Bandido brings him on a one-way trip to the outside. Fletcher back to his feet but takes a knee strike from the apron, only to intercept the challenger on his way to the floor! He sets Bandido up for a powerbomb onto the apron, flipping off the crowd.

He walks away as the ref begins the count. Fletcher gets into the ring, and the challenger gets back in at six. Fletcher intercepts him for a cover and a near-fall. He transitions to a full nelson, swinging the luchador around before cinching in a body-scissor on the canvas.

Bandido struggles for a bit before getting a boot on the rope for a break. The champ pokes some more fun at the crowd as Bandido gets back to his feet for a couple shots, only to be taken to the mat by a big boot from Fletcher. Some more clubbing strikes keeps the challenger grounded, until he hoists Kyle up and over for a suplex.

Fletcher retreats to the corner for a breather, only for Bandido to follow up with a cross body. He sends the champ to the ropes before lifting him up for a press slam onto the mat to a big pop. Bandido goes up for a big frog splash and the cover, but it’s only good for two.

Bandido looks for another one but the champ intercepts him on the turnbuckle. Bandido slips out as he looks for another press slam, but Fletcher breaks free for a lariat on the apron. He quickly follows up with a sheer drop brain-buster sending the luchador onto the hardest part of the ring before Bandido falls to the floor.

Ref checks on the challenger as Fletcher slides back into the ring, and this allows the ref to begin the count. Bandido is slow to his feet as the ref reaches seven, gaining some moral support from a fan in the front row before sliding into the ring at nine.

Fletcher intercepts him for a Liger bomb that gets another close near-fall, but as the champ goes for more damage he gets caught for a German suplex by Bandido instead. Kyle does everything he can to break free as Bandido transitions to a full nelson, being sent toward the ropes, and this allows him to land a 21 Dragon-plex.

Kyle starts to fight back as the challenger sends him to the ropes, and Bandido catches him with a big sunset powerbomb despite the champ’s best efforts to block it. Bandido gets back into the ring, setting himself on the top turnbuckle for a frog splash onto Fletcher on the floor.

He struggles back to his feet to bring the champ back into the ring, giving a nod to Eddie Guerrero before shifting to a shooting star press, but Fletcher kicks out at two, saving the match and his title. Kyle using the ropes to get up, and Bandido goes for a 21 Plex only for the champ to block it.

They trade thrust kicks before Bandido hits the ropes for a headscissors into a DDT. Both men are down as the ref begins a standing count. This ends when he tells Fletcher to let go of his foot, before the champ and challenger trade headbutts while on their knees.

Forearm by Fletcher as he gets to his feet, yelling at Bandido who fires back with another headbutt. He hoists Fletcher up for an X-Knee but Fletcher blocks it. He absorbs a few shots from the challenger before dropping him to the canvas with a boot.

He heads to the corner, dropping a knee pad for a running knee strike, but Bandido counters, slamming him to the mat for a two count instead! Bandido is up first as he brings Kyle to the corner for some chops. He props the champ up on the turnbuckle but Fletcher fights back.

They trade shots until Bandido is able to drop Kyle to the mat with a blockbuster, but it’s only good for two. Bandido’s back up as he sets Kyle up for a X-Knee, followed by a 21 Plex! He’s got the shoulders down for the count, and the champ manages to kick out.

The ref begins a new standing count as Bandido gets back up, going after Fletcher with some hard right hands. The champ crawls to the ropes, which gives Bandido an idea to go for the basement 21 Plex, only to run into a forearm by the champion.

He gives a nod to his former friend Takeshita with a Power Drive Knee followed by the sheer drop brain-buster for the cover, and this time it’s Bandido who narrowly kicks out. Fletcher brings the challenger to the corner for a brain-buster, but is cut off by Bandido.

Fletcher blocks a blockbuster, and when Bandido charges back at him he gets caught for an avalanche Michinoku Driver by the champ for a two-count. Fletcher pushes through, setting Bandido up for a turnbuckle brain-buster for the win to successfully retain his AEW International Championship.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Kyle Fletcher

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