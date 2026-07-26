Sunday, July 26, 2026
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AEW Redemption Preview For Tonight (7/26/2026): Montreal, QC., CAN.

By
Matt Boone
-
AEW Redemption
AEW Redemption

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight from “The Great White North.”

AEW Redemption 2026 goes down this evening on pay-per-view from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertised for the July 26 show are the following matches:

AEW World Championship: Kevin Knight vs. Kenny Omega (c)
AEW International Championship: Bandido vs Kyle Fletcher (c)
No Holds Barred: “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa
AEW National Championship: Andrade El Idolo vs. Mark Davis (c)
AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Death Riders (Pac & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Cage & Cope (Christian Cage & Adam Copeland) (c)
Tag Team Match: The Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Will Ospreay) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)
AEW TBS Championship: Maya World vs. Hikaru Shida (c)
AEW Women’s World Championship: Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla (c)
Six-Way Ladder Match For AEW International Title Shot: Jack Perry vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne vs. El Clon
Double Chain Match: The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Jay White) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors)
AEW Buy-In: Celebrating 80 Years of the Rougeau Dynasty
AEW Buy-In – AEW Trios Championships: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O’Reilly) (c) vs. Lethal Twist (Blake Christian, Jay Lethal, & Lee Johnson)

Join us here tonight for live AEW Redemption results.

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