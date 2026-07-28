Nikki Bella Says She Plans To Retire By The End Of 2027

In an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella talked about several topics, including her plans for the future of her wrestling career.

She mentioned that she has a timeline in mind for when she wants to conclude her in-ring career, aiming for the end of 2027. Nikki expressed that her main goal is to retire without any regrets or questions about “what if.”

Bella said, “I’m coming close to the end. I am, and I’m very great with that. A year-and-a-half, whatever it is, the end of 2027. I really just want to finish this out exactly how I want it. If I have to break rules, I’m going to break rules. I want to end it how I see it so I don’t look back and go, ‘What if?’ Creatively, if I feel a certain way, I want to do it. I don’t want to sit there and go, ‘Oh, but follow the rules and be a good girl.’ I want to challenge myself, I want to fight for myself, I want to stick up for what I believe in, and I also want to be super impressive and produce great stuff as far as matches, but also creative.”

On how she wants to continue contributing to the women’s division in WWE:

“I want to continue to be a part of great changes for women’s wrestling and constantly making women’s wrestling feel important and special, and while I’m doing great things, bringing other people up with me to do great things. I don’t just speak the talk of empowering women; I truly love to empower women. It’s such a great group right now, and whatever I can give, while also being a bad b**ch, I’m all game.”

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE last year after being absent for a significant period. Following an ankle injury that prevented her from competing at WrestleMania 42, Nikki Bella is set to reunite with Brie Bella and Paige for a 6-Woman Tag Team Match against Fatal Influence at SummerSlam Night 1.

This match was announced after Nikki returned to SmackDown and helped defend against an attack by Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid on July 25.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)