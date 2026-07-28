Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Mike Santana Is Now Cruz Montana

By
James Hetfield
-
Mike Santana / Cruz Montana
Mike Santana / Cruz Montana | WWE

Former TNA World Champion Mike Santana recently took to his Twitter (X) account to share a video confirming that his new ring name is Cruz Montana, which many had speculated. This name was recently trademarked with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Montana wrote, “Hey yo, check it. Last week, I made my official debut on NXT and set the wrestling world on fire. All without saying a thing. But my actions let everyone know exactly what I had in mind. Bt tomorrow night, live! I put words behind my actions. And for the first time, you get to hear what Cruz Montana has to say. I’ll see y’all then. Let’s get it.”

Montana made his debut as a member of the NXT roster at the end of last week’s show. He confronted NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo after D’Angelo retained his championship against Naraku.

NXT airs live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on The CW in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

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