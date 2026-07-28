Jimmy Hart To Release Album Featuring Previously Unreleased Songs

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recently shared on his Twitter (X) account that Sun Records has discovered several previously unreleased recordings he made when he was just 26 years old. Hart announced that these unreleased songs will be included in an album that the label plans to release in September.

Hart said, “Hey, baby! I recorded a lot of these songs 56 years ago, when I was only 26 (just look at those spaghetti-arm muscles in that picture!) The folks at Sun Records were digging through their archives, found these recordings, and now they’re releasing them this September. How awesome is that, baby?!”

The album can be pre-ordered at this link. It is being released by Hart’s former band, The Gentrys, and is titled It’s Been A Long Time. The description for the 12-track LP is as follows:

“It’s Been a Long Time celebrates the return of The Gentrys, the Memphis rock & roll pioneers whose chart-topping hit Keep On Dancing made music history in the 1960s.

Released by Sun Records, this new collection captures the band’s unmistakable blend of rock, soul, rhythm & blues, and Memphis swagger across an album that feels both timeless and contemporary.

More than five decades after first making their mark, The Gentrys prove that great songs, musicianship, and authentic Memphis spirit never go out of style.

It’s Been a Long Time is an essential addition for fans of classic Memphis music and Southern rock & roll.”

Hart has composed several wrestling theme songs and is a member of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.