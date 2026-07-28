Full WWE SummerSlam 2026 Match Card For Both Nights

WWE is set to hold its 2026 SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This two-night event will showcase top WWE Superstars competing for championships, bragging rights, and future positioning. ESPN will be streaming the event on their app and will ramp up advertising efforts this week.

WWE SmackDown commentator Joe Tessitore recently appeared on an episode of “Get Up” on ESPN to announce the lineups for both nights of SummerSlam 2026. Night One will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best In The World,” CM Punk, defending his title against “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes.

Night Two will be headlined by The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC,” Roman Reigns, defending his title against “The Visionary,” Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Each night will feature six matches.

Here is the full lineup for both nights of WWE SummerSlam 2026:

Night One:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* Hell in a Cell match: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

* Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

* GUNTHER vs. Nick Aldis

* Solo Sikoa, LA Knight and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu and The Usos

* Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid)

Night Two:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green vs. TBD

* WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Sami Zayn vs. Finn Bálor

* Human Monies In A Pole Match: Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

* United States Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable

You can check out Tessitore’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)