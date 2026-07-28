Cruz Montana Reveals Inspiration Behind His New WWE Ring Name

As reported by PWMania.com, former TNA World Champion Mike Santana announced that he will now be known as Cruz Montana following his debut on WWE NXT last week. Montana is scheduled to speak on tonight’s episode of NXT.

Recently, Montana took to his Twitter (now known as X) to share the inspiration behind his new ring name. He revealed that the name is a tribute to his late father, who passed away in 2019.

Montana wrote, “CRUZ MONTANA

A name I put together as a tribute to honor my late father. Who I’ve always made sure to keep as close as possible to my journey.

Losing him 6 years ago, is what sent me on the spiral that I’d eventually rise from, to become the man you see today. And today, that man ADDICTED TO GREATNESS.

Here’s to this next chapter.

LETS GET IT! 👑🇵🇷”

Montana made his debut on last week’s NXT, where he confronted WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo. In a video released earlier on Monday, he stated that his actions clearly revealed his intentions.

NXT will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on The CW in the United States and on Netflix internationally.