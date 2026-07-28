Report: Lola Vice Expected To Join WWE SmackDown

WWE NXT star Lola Vice and AAA star Mr. Iguana lost their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship to La Hiedra and Laredo Kid during the first week of AAA Verano de Escándalo, which aired on FOX this past Saturday.

According to Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com, there is a belief that Vice is being called up to the main roster and is likely to join the SmackDown brand.

Vice has been part of the NXT roster since 2023 and won the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver in April. She defeated then-champion Jacy Jayne and current champion Kendal Grey in that match. Vice held the championship for 85 days before losing it to Grey at NXT Great American Bash. She is scheduled to have a rematch with Grey for the championship on the August 4th episode of WWE NXT in an NXT Underground Match.

Vice and Iguana’s reign as AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions lasted 168 days, starting on the February 7th episode of AAA on FOX when they defeated Ethan Page and La Hiedra, who was filling in for the injured Chelsea Green.