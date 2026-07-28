Liv Morgan Reacts To 100-Day Milestone As WWE Women’s World Champion

WWE star Liv Morgan has achieved a significant milestone by being the reigning Women’s World Champion for 100 days.

Morgan recently took to her Twitter (X) account to comment on this accomplishment and celebrate the landmark.

Morgan wrote, “Besos for 100 days as the greatest women’s world champion of alllllllllllll time 😘”

Morgan won the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42, night one, by defeating Stephanie Vaquer. This victory marks her third reign with this title, and she has a combined reign of 423 days.

Morgan will defend her championship against IYO SKY at WWE SummerSlam, night one, on Saturday. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.