WWE Officially Launches Club WWE For Fans

WWE has announced through a press release that Club WWE will launch this Friday, July 31st. The company stated that this club will be home to WWE’s most passionate fans. Fans in the U.S. can join the club for $99 annually or $8.25 per month.

The press release also revealed that Club WWE aims to provide its members with a wide range of benefits. These include exclusive merchandise, early access to tickets for select WWE events, a premium content library featuring iconic matches from the company’s archive, and more.

You can check out the full press release below:

WWE today announced the official launch of Club WWE, the ultimate membership program designed to bring fans closer to WWE than ever before through exclusive access, rewards, premium content and unforgettable experiences.

Available from Friday, Club WWE serves as the home for WWE’s most passionate fans, bringing together ticketing, merchandise, community, rewards and exclusive content in one destination. International expansion is planned in the near future. Fans can sign up today by visiting WWE.com/ClubWWE.

Club WWE members will receive a wide range of exclusive benefits, including:

– Premium Welcome Kit available for a limited time to the first fans to sign up as Founding Members, including a match-used canvas, a personal note from John Cena, and more.

– Members-Only WWE Shop featuring exclusive merchandise, including the newly announced ‘Never Seen 17’ collection and additional Superstar-exclusive product drops. The Minneapolis Collection will be available to members on day one and at the Fanatics SummerSlam Takeover in Minneapolis from July 31 to August 2.

– Early Access to Tickets for select WWE events, along with access to members-only lounges at select Premium Live Events and live events.

– Premium Content Library featuring iconic matches from WWE’s archive, behind-the-scenes content, exclusive interviews and brand-new original programming.

– Live Match Chats, giving fans a dedicated second-screen experience during WWE programming.

Club WWE Rewards allows members to earn points through purchases as well as by logging in, watching content, participating in live chats, and playing games, with points redeemable for exclusive rewards and experiences.

– Club WWE builds on WWE’s commitment to creating deeper connections with fans by rewarding engagement both inside and outside the ring. Members will continue to receive new benefits, experiences, and exclusive content throughout the year. Fans in the U.S. can join today at WWE.com/ClubWWE for $99 annually, just $8.25 a month.