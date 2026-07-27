Sheamus Names WWE Stars He Believes Are Future Main Eventers

Former WWE star and pro wrestling legend Sheamus spoke with Adam’s Apple about various topics, including his thoughts on who could become a main event player in WWE in the future.

Sheamus said, “I mean, obviously Oba, but I never got a chance to go with him. He’s come out of the gate swinging hard, definitely my type of opponent. I’m trying to think from the perspective of anything else not obvious because Oba seems like an obvious choice now. Trick is doing well. Ilja Dragunov is another guy I wanted to wrestle. He’s just a lunatic. Same as me. He just wants to go out there, put up the best fight he possibly can. Ilja’s another one I never got a chance to dance with, but if he gets a good opportunity, Ilja will be a big hit.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)