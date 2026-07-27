Michael Cole Reveals Scrapped Bray Wyatt Interview Inspired By Charles Manson

WWE commentator Michael Cole recently appeared on the Sal Licata Show, where he discussed a variety of topics.

One notable point he brought up was an idea he and the late Bray Wyatt had for a sit-down interview reminiscent of Charles Manson, which unfortunately never came to fruition.

Cole said, “Bray and I did a lot of work together over the years. Bray was awesome. He was one of the most creative people that we’ve ever had in our company. Unbelievably nice man as well. One of the stories Bray and I had worked on for a number of years was trying to do a sit-down interview where it would be like Michael Cole interviewing Charles Manson in prison. If you’ve ever gone back and watched some of the old videotapes of interviews that were done with Manson in prison, it was a really intriguing idea by Bray. We had even mapped it out, and the concept was ready to go, and for some reason it never happened. But I thought that, especially if it was a multi-part interview series, it would have really helped Bray bring out that character even more, and we could have seen that real sick, sadistic side of the Bray Wyatt character.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)