Dragon Lee Opens Up About Being Part Of AJ Styles’ Final Title Run

WWE star Dragon Lee appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including his tag team run with WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles on RAW.

Lee said, “What a nice story. He’s so nice. Being a champion with him is another thing that I want to say, he really pushed me to the next level. I’m very grateful to him, because I learned from him in general. As a man, the way he is as a father, and when we became champions, that moment when we grab the titles. He just grabbed me like this and crossed the title, wake up, yes, we won. I was like, what a moment.”

On being part of Styles’ last run with a title:

“I feel honored to be part of his last matches, and even John Cena’s last match [event], I was part of that too. I feel like you know so many things that I’m proud of myself, you know, because if you’re not, if you don’t recognize yourself, who else will? You just look at the mirror and say, ‘You’re doing well, keep working. I’m proud of you, brother. Keep working.’ My family, that’s it, that’s all the energy I need.”

On the tag team name fans gave them:

“Yeah, AJ Lee, right? Yeah, it was fun. We didn’t have enough time to create a name, but I pitched this name, and I think it would have been so great, the Phenomenal Dragons. I feel like that name would be so great, Phenomenal Dragons. AJ Styles has his logo, I said this logo becomes like kind of like a dragon around it, something we can do. But I didn’t realize that he wouldn’t have enough time, he would be retired, nobody expected it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)