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Kairi Sane’s Latest Career Move Sparks Free Agency Interest

By
James Hetfield
-
Kairi Sane
Kairi Sane | WWE

Former WWE star Kairi Sane appears to have new representation after hiring a new management team. She recently updated her social media bios to indicate that popular agent Barry Bloom is now her manager.

Notably, Bloom has represented several talents in AEW, including Matt and Nick Jackson, reigning AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kazuchika Okada, “Hangman” Adam Page, and Will Ospreay.

Sane was among the wrestlers released by WWE as part of its annual budget cuts following WrestleMania in late April. She entered free agency earlier this week after her 90-day non-compete clause expired. Upon becoming a free agent, Sane shared a post on Twitter (X).

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