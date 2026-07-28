WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (7/28/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is live tonight at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the July 28 episode are the following matches and segments:

O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. BirthRight (Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo & Uriah Connors) (w/ Arianna Grace, Charlie Dempsey & Lexis King)

NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne (c) vs. Kam Hendrix

Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels

Lizzy Rain vs. Izzi Dame (w/ Niko Vance)

Cruz Santana (Mike Santana) to speak

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.