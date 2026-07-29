WWE NXT Results – July 28, 2026

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentary: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Grayson Waller Returns to NXT

The show opened with Grayson Waller making his long-awaited return to NXT, wasting no time stirring controversy.

Waller reflected on his main roster journey, admitting the past two years had been frustrating despite early success that included winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. Blaming poor opportunities rather than a lack of talent, Waller declared he was finished playing supporting roles and had returned to reclaim the spotlight.

Setting his sights squarely on the NXT Championship, Waller mocked both new arrival Cruz Montana and reigning champion Tony D’Angelo before launching into a scathing critique of the entire NXT men’s roster. He accused the division of becoming soft, complacent and lacking charisma, insisting only a handful of wrestlers—primarily the women—were truly ready for the spotlight.

Before Waller could continue, his microphone was cut off and the broadcast abruptly faded to commercial.

Locker Room Reaction

Backstage, Myles Borne, Tavion Heights and Mason Rook reacted to Waller’s comments.

While Borne viewed Waller’s challenge as motivation, Mason Rook took exception to the veteran insulting the NXT locker room and vowed to prove the men’s division was stronger than Waller believed.

Singles Match

Izzi Dame vs. Lizzy Rain

Lizzy Rain relied on her speed and striking to frustrate Izzi Dame throughout a competitive opening contest, but Dame repeatedly used her power advantage to regain control.

The match reached its climax when Niko Vance attempted to interfere on Dame’s behalf. Before he could make the difference, Shawn Spears appeared wielding a steel chair, forcing Vance to retreat and evening the odds.

Rain capitalized moments later, connecting with Thunderstruck to earn an impressive victory.

Winner: Lizzy Rain

Backstage

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno officially welcomed Cruz Montana to NXT, with Saquon Shugars also joining the conversation to discuss continuing their rivalry with DarkState.

Kelani Jordan interrupted to warn Cruz that NXT management had repeatedly overlooked her despite everything she had accomplished. Cruz simply smiled, put on his sunglasses and walked away while Kelani continued venting her frustrations.

Vanity Project Confronts Robert Stone

The Vanity Project complained about Robert Stone’s recent championship decisions, arguing that contenders should earn opportunities rather than have them handed out.

Stone reminded the champions that if Myles Borne retained his North American Championship later in the evening, they would immediately owe No Quarter Catch Crew an NXT Tag Team Championship defense.

Keanu Carver also arrived requesting another match with EK Prosper, which Stone quickly made official for next week before receiving another call from Grayson Waller demanding his attention.

Lola Vice Sends a Warning

Ahead of next week’s Underground Match, Lola Vice promised Kendal Grey was stepping into unfamiliar territory.

Vice insisted her MMA experience and Underground success would expose the champion, vowing to become a two-time NXT Women’s Champion.

Women’s Locker Room

Jaida Parker thanked Thea Hail for supporting her during last week’s victory over Natalya.

Thea revealed Robert Stone had booked the pair to face Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic in tag team action next week, with Jaida happily accepting.

WWE NXT North American Championship

Myles Borne (c) vs. Kam Hendrix

Kam Hendrix targeted Myles Borne’s shoulder throughout a technical, hard-fought championship encounter, while Borne relied on his grappling background to weather the storm.

Late in the contest, Mason Rook attempted to make his way to ringside seeking revenge on Hendrix, only for Tavion Heights to stop him before any interference could occur.

With the distraction avoided, Borne recovered and delivered Borne Again to retain the North American Championship.

After the match, Mason Rook finally got his hands on Hendrix, sparking a brawl into the backstage area. The Vanity Project then attacked Borne and Heights before the champions managed to fight them off, setting the stage for next week’s tag title showdown.

Winner and Still WWE NXT North American Champion: Myles Borne

Lizzy Rain Interview

Speaking with Emily Agard, Lizzy Rain celebrated her victory—while enjoying KFC Popcorn Chicken thanks to Shiloh Hill’s recommendation.

She then shifted her attention to next week’s Underground Match between Kendal Grey and Lola Vice before Tristan Angels interrupted to criticize both Lizzy and Shiloh.

OTM Prepare

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price prepared for their upcoming match as Angel and Berto of Perros Del Mal reminded Bronco they would always have his back, further adding tension within OTM.

Robert Stone’s Office

Zaria confronted Robert Stone about her next challenger for the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Wren Sinclair interrupted, proposing a unique challenge that led Stone to announce a special stipulation for next week.

Wren Sinclair will defend the WWE Speed Women’s Championship against Zaria. If Wren retains, she will immediately earn an opportunity at Zaria’s North American Championship.

Tag Team Match

The Birthright vs. OTM

OTM controlled much of the contest behind the dominant power of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, while The Birthright relied on teamwork and opportunistic offense to stay alive.

Outside distractions eventually changed everything. Arianna Grace tripped Price as Angel and Berto appeared at ringside, creating confusion within OTM.

The Birthright capitalized with their devastating Running Boot/Shining Wizard combination to steal the victory, while the post-match tension suggested OTM’s internal issues were only getting worse.

Winners: The Birthright

Kendal Grey’s Final Message

Ahead of her Underground Match, NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey spoke about returning to her amateur wrestling roots while training with her father.

Grey also revealed that Julius Creed had been helping prepare her for Lola Vice’s challenge, promising to prove she was the superior crossover athlete.

Women’s Locker Room

Kali Armstrong remained frustrated over missing out on championship opportunities before Kelani Jordan declared she would eventually become NXT Women’s Champion regardless of who currently held the title.

Reina Volcan also arrived, reminding everyone that the division doesn’t rebuild—it reloads.

Singles Match

Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels

The increasingly personal rivalry between Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels continued with another physical battle.

Angels repeatedly targeted Hill’s previously injured mouth while continuing his relentless verbal taunting throughout the contest.

Hill refused to stay down, rallying late before planting Angels with the Super Thunder Breaker for a hard-earned victory.

Winner: Shiloh Hill

Cruz Montana, Tony D’Angelo & Grayson Waller Collide

The show concluded with Cruz Montana officially signing his NXT contract and addressing the WWE Universe.

Montana reflected on overcoming a difficult upbringing in New York, rebuilding his career after reaching rock bottom, and earning a second chance that ultimately brought him to WWE. Declaring he wasn’t in NXT simply to participate, Cruz made it clear his goal was to become NXT Champion.

Tony D’Angelo interrupted, welcoming Cruz before reminding him that while he respected everything Montana had accomplished, the NXT Championship wasn’t going anywhere while he remained champion.

As Cruz prepared to respond, Grayson Waller suddenly stormed out and blindsided both men.

A wild three-way confrontation erupted, with Waller and D’Angelo exchanging blows before Montana accidentally connected with Spin The Block on the champion during the chaos.

The show ended with Tony D’Angelo, Cruz Montana and Grayson Waller locked in an intense three-way staredown, setting the stage for what appears to be the next major NXT Championship rivalry.