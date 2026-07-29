Why ESPN Changed WWE SummerSlam Coverage

As PWMania.com previously reported, ESPN has recently announced its coverage plans for the two-night 2026 WWE SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) taking place this weekend. Notably, the press release did not mention that the first hour of both nights would air on the linear ESPN TV networks, including ESPN and ESPN2, as has been done in the past for WWE PLEs.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, ESPN’s decision suggests that the network believes airing the first hour of WWE PLEs negatively impacts subscription numbers for its ESPN App service and the Unlimited tier. Meltzer explained that the omission indicates ESPN may be dissatisfied with current sign-ups and viewership numbers for ESPN Unlimited, believing that broadcasting the two matches on the traditional ESPN channels was cutting into the subscriptions that matter most financially.

Meltzer went on to clarify that the key metrics for ESPN are not just viewer numbers but rather how many people subscribe on the day of the show, as that is where they stand to make or lose money. He noted that this strategic change reflects ESPN’s broader concerns regarding its WWE PLE viewership, hinting that if they were satisfied with the current approach, they would likely continue it.

Furthermore, Meltzer noted that this strategy confirms rumors of ESPN’s dissatisfaction with WWE’s PLE numbers. Initially, he suspected that distribution limitations might be to blame, since they were paying a substantial amount for the rights. This change at SummerSlam signifies a stronger shift in strategy, especially since skipping this approach for a smaller event would have suggested it was a minor issue. However, because SummerSlam is one of the biggest events aside from the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, this change underscores ESPN’s serious concerns about profitability.