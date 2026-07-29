WWE NXT To Stream Live On ESPN App Through New CW Sports Partnership

ESPN and The CW Network have announced a partnership that designates the ESPN App as the new home for CW Sports, which includes the weekly WWE NXT television program. ESPN revealed that CW Sports will officially debut on the service on August 4th.

This launch will feature over 800 hours of live CW Sports events, including WWE NXT. The NXT program will stream live on the ESPN App on Tuesday, August 4th, at 8 PM ET, marking the kickoff of CW Sports on the platform.

Additionally, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series from Iowa Speedway will begin streaming live on the app starting Saturday, August 8th, at 4:30 PM ET. ESPN has also confirmed that the WWE NXT Heatwave premium live event (PLE) will be available for streaming on the app on Sunday, August 30th, at 3 PM ET.

Earlier this summer, NXT premium live events transitioned to The CW, beginning with The Great American Bash, as part of a 20-show agreement. Now, these events will also be accessible on the ESPN App through the CW Sports deal. CW Sports will be available on the ESPN App for all ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, which is the same tier required to view WWE premium live events on the app.