Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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Triple H To Appear Live On Busted Open Radio Today

By
James Hetfield
-
Triple H
Triple H | WWE

Busted Open Radio announced that WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be appearing live on their SiriusXM show today, July 29th, at 11:25 AM ET / 8:25 AM PT.

The WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to join the show ahead of this weekend’s two-night 2026 WWE SummerSlam premium live event (PLE). Triple H also made a rare television appearance during this past Monday night’s episode of RAW.

This announcement follows the recent launch of WWE Radio by WWE and SiriusXM, a new channel dedicated to WWE programming that replaces Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 on SiriusXM Channel 156.

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