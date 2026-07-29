Triple H To Appear Live On Busted Open Radio Today

Busted Open Radio announced that WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be appearing live on their SiriusXM show today, July 29th, at 11:25 AM ET / 8:25 AM PT.

The WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to join the show ahead of this weekend’s two-night 2026 WWE SummerSlam premium live event (PLE). Triple H also made a rare television appearance during this past Monday night’s episode of RAW.

This announcement follows the recent launch of WWE Radio by WWE and SiriusXM, a new channel dedicated to WWE programming that replaces Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 on SiriusXM Channel 156.