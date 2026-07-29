Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a tag team match, Jaida Parker and Thea Hail will face Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons. WrenQCC’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Kendal Grey, will defend her title against Lola Vice in an NXT Underground Match. Additionally, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) will defend their titles against Tavion Heights and WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne.

Furthermore, WrenQCC’s WWE Women’s Speed Champion Wren Sinclair will defend her title against WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA. If Sinclair wins, she will earn a match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Keanu Carver will also face EK Prosper in a singles match.

You can watch the live episode on The CW. It will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.