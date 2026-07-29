Summer Rae Discusses The Possibility Of Returning To WWE

Former WWE star Summer Rae discussed various topics with Gunman Boxing TV, including her feelings about missing WWE.

Rae said, “Every day. I mean, yeah. It’s something that never dies. I was a fan before, and I went after them, I scouted them. I said, ‘Please let me become a part of WWE.’ So I watch it every day. But also, I like having a social life. I like going to Italy after this. I like not being on the road 300 days. So you have to just remember the grind, and I did it for 6 years, was very blessed with my career and now I can be a part of something else that’s new and that I don’t have to work as much as 300 days.”

On crossing over to be involved in BKB:

“A little bit. I stopped [wrestling] about eight years ago. I went to the Royal Rumble four years ago. So I like my little stints. Jump in, dip my toe, get out. But yeah like, this has been something that’s invigorated the combat sports side of me. And I think my followers are enjoying watching it. And I wish I always had the microphone in my hand with WWE. I wouldn’t have such a hurt body. So I’ve messaged like the Cathy Kelleys and Renee Youngs and I said, ‘Oh, you had the right idea having the microphone in your hand.’”

On the possibility of returning to WWE:

“You never know. I would love to eventually work with them again, so we will see. But for right now, I’m very blessed to be working for BKB. We’re just skyrocketing and yeah, it’s been fun.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)