Batista Explains Why He Will Never Wrestle Again

WWE legend Dave Bautista (Batista) spoke with Cale Owns at W.O.L.F. Gyms about various topics, including how he fell in love with wrestling once he began his career.

Bautista said, “People always ask me why I got into wrestling, and I always tell them I hate answering this because it’s not a glamorous answer. I got into wrestling because I wanted to make money, because I was f**king desperate. I was poor, I had two kids and not a dime to my name. And after a while, I became obsessed with it, and I would have wrestled for free because I just loved it so much. But you know, making a good living at wrestling was kind of a side effect.”

On his WWE exit:

“I left the company, and I left on good terms. I left at the height of my career, but it was for the right reasons. But it was hard as f**k to walk away, because I walked away and I went broke. It was nice having that check come in every week, man. But I walked away because the company was heading in a direction that — it just wasn’t right for me. So, I — and you know, it worked out. I was lucky that it worked out. I walked away as champ; I walked away on top.”

On why he won’t wrestle again:

“It’s hard to walk away, most people don’t walk away. And this is why it’s such a — it’s almost like a running joke when wrestlers retire, because they never retire. They retire like five times. And there’s people like, they always thought throughout these years that I would come back, I would come out of retirement. And I told them over and over, ‘I won’t.’ I had a f**king storybook ending and I won’t s**t on it. I’ll go and do manual labor before I tarnish that. If I go broke again, I know what it’s like to be poor. I don’t like being poor, but I know what it’s like. And I will go f**king broke and be poor before I ever go back to wrestling. I will never wrestle again….I just had the best [end]. I went out the way I wanted with a guy I wanted to go out with. It’s never going to be that good again. And I just won’t tarnish it. And I feel so good about it. I’m so proud of the way I went out. I won’t s**t on it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)