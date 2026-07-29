Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Always Wears A Vest In WWE

By
James Hetfield
-
Dominik Mysterio in WWE
Dominik Mysterio | WWE

WWE star and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day appeared on the Amigos Toxicos Podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his reasons for always wearing a shirt or a vest in the ring.

Mysterio said, “Do you know why I wear the vest and stuff? I’m tall, but I’m not as big as the other guys. So, a very easy target. So, having a very easy target, I like to be covered up. My chest piece, some of it has like small padding. When I wrestled GUNTHER one time, he ripped that off. He ripped it off so that way he can hit my bare chest.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved