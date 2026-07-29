Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Always Wears A Vest In WWE

WWE star and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day appeared on the Amigos Toxicos Podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his reasons for always wearing a shirt or a vest in the ring.

Mysterio said, “Do you know why I wear the vest and stuff? I’m tall, but I’m not as big as the other guys. So, a very easy target. So, having a very easy target, I like to be covered up. My chest piece, some of it has like small padding. When I wrestled GUNTHER one time, he ripped that off. He ripped it off so that way he can hit my bare chest.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)