Former AEW Star Attending WWE Tryouts

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, KJ Orso, the former Fuego Del Sol, is set to participate in this week’s WWE tryouts, which are expected to take place ahead of SummerSlam 2026 this weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The report also noted that Orso did not announce his involvement in the tryouts like many of the other talents did, and there is currently no information regarding the reason for his lack of announcement.

Orso is best known for his time as Fuego Del Sol in AEW from 2020 to 2023. After leaving AEW, he dropped that character and his mask to adopt a heel persona. He has also made appearances for GCW and various other wrestling promotions. Notably, he had a match on WWE RAW back in 2020, where he worked as an enhancement talent against Erick Rowan.

Orso is among a list of talents participating in the tryouts, which also includes MLW’s Josh Bishop, Titus Alexander, J-Rod, Colton Theron Vaught, Conan Lycan, Nigel Cawthon, Nicky Mariano, Ryan Meed, Josiah Jean, Oxx Adams, Brooke Havoc, Nate Prince, Bobby Casale, Kody Lane, Monica Monroe, Iris Reese, and Tayleigh Robertson.