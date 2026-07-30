Dominik Mysterio Reveals How His Wife Feels About His WWE Storyline With Liv Morgan

WWE star Dominik Mysterio has credited his wife, Marie, for being a constant source of support throughout his career, revealing that she has no issues with his on-screen relationship with Liv Morgan because of the trust and communication they share.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Mysterio spoke candidly about his marriage, describing his wife as the foundation of both his personal life and professional success.

“My real wife is a saint of a woman. Shout out to Marie. She’s been my rock since I was 14, man. 2011. Without her, I genuinely believe that I would not be in the place that I am right now. I don’t know if I’d be alive. Let’s just put it that way. She’s my rock, man. Love her to death.”

Dominik explained that open communication has helped the couple separate his television storylines from real life. “And honestly, I think what really helps us when it comes to my relationship, when it comes to being here at home and how I handle my work life, is we communicate. That’s like our key, man. We communicate.”

Before any major on-screen angle involving Liv Morgan, Dominik said he makes sure to let his wife know what to expect. “Whenever everything is about to happen or anything is going to happen, I give her a heads up. I’ll call her, be like, ‘Hey, honey, don’t tune in. This is what’s going to go down.’

She’s like, ‘Okay, thanks for the heads up. I won’t mind. Like, I’ll check it out.’ And then afterwards she’ll always text me like, ‘Hey, good job. You guys killed it.’”

Dominik also shared a humorous story about one of WWE’s more talked-about moments involving Liv Morgan. “Or even like I had mentioned it that one time in, I believe it was the Logan podcast. Something happened where I think I had just kissed Liv, and my wife texted me. She’s like, ‘Dude, we found a massive tarantula in our garage.’”

Looking back, Mysterio reiterated just how much his wife has meant to him throughout his life and career. “So, like, she’s the best, man. And I don’t know. I don’t know how else I could put her over. She’s honestly the best, and I wouldn’t be here without her.”

Dominik and Liv Morgan have been featured together in one of WWE’s most prominent on-screen storylines over the past year, but Mysterio made it clear that his real-life relationship remains strong thanks to the support and understanding he shares with his wife.