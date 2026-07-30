AAA TripleMania 34 Moves To MGM Grand Garden Arena Due To High Demand

AAA has announced that the Las Vegas portion of Triplemanía 34 is moving to a significantly larger venue after overwhelming demand for tickets.

According to an official announcement, the Friday, September 11 event, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Luxor, will now be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event’s date and start time will remain unchanged.

The venue upgrade comes as AAA prepares to present the first-ever two-night, two-country edition of Triplemanía, with events taking place on Friday, September 11, in Las Vegas and Sunday, September 13, in Mexico.

An exclusive WWE presale for the relocated event will begin on Monday, August 3, at 10:00 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 4, at 10:00 a.m. PT through AXS.

AAA also confirmed that fans who previously purchased tickets for the sold-out Luxor event will receive additional information regarding their existing orders.

The announcement follows a strong run of momentum for AAA, with the promotion citing the success of recent events including Noche de Los Grandes and Verano de Escándalo.

AAA also noted that Triplemanía 33, held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City in August 2025, drew a record crowd of 19,691 and became the highest-grossing and most-viewed Triplemanía event in company history.

Triplemanía 34 is set to feature many of AAA’s biggest stars, including:

Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio

Hijo del Vikingo

Psycho Clown

La Catalina

Rey Fénix

AAA also teased that additional talent will be announced as the event approaches.

The move to the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena underscores the growing interest in AAA’s expansion into the United States and marks another milestone for the historic lucha libre promotion as it prepares for one of the biggest weekends in its history.