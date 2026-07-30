Updated WWE Schedule For Roman Reigns Through October

WWE has announced an updated schedule of events for the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, from August through October. This includes this weekend’s SummerSlam 2026, where he will defend his title against Seth Rollins. Other scheduled appearances include Monday Night RAW in Mexico City in September and WWE Money in the Bank 2026 in October.

Here is the updated list of dates for Reigns in 2026:

* SummerSlam (August 2)

* RAW in Des Moines, Iowa (August 3)

* RAW in Buffalo, New York (August 17)

* RAW and SmackDown double TV taping in Cleveland, Ohio (August 28)

* RAW in Mexico City, Mexico (September 14)

* RAW in St. Louis, Missouri (October 5)

* Money in the Bank (October 10)

Reigns will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam: Night 2 on Sunday. The premium live event will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WWE SummerSlam 2026 will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.