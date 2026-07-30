Triple H Reveals Brock Lesnar Has Been Mentoring Oba Femi

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed several topics.

One of the highlights was the relationship between Brock Lesnar and his on-screen rival, Oba Femi. Levesque noted that Lesnar actually enjoys working closely with Femi and takes a hands-on approach in their interactions.

Triple H said, “He’ll probably suplex me for saying this, but Brock is hands on with Oba Femi. He sees something special there and he’s like, ‘Okay kid, come with me and I’m going to teach you.’ He brings him into his room and they sit for hours and talk about this stuff. It’s that level of stuff that brings the next generation up.”

Lesnar is scheduled to face Femi inside Hell in a Cell this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2026: Night 1. The premium live event will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)