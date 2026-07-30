Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam Preview, Heel Turn Predictions

The biggest event of the summer is almost here, and the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, brought to you by PWMania.com, is ready to preview every major matchup!

This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent break down the entire SummerSlam card, offering their predictions, analysis, and expectations ahead of WWE’s blockbuster Premium Live Event.

Among the biggest questions discussed:

Will Cody Rhodes or CM Punk make a shocking heel turn?

Can Roman Reigns finally overcome his long-running Seth Rollins curse?

Which matches are the most anticipated, and which could steal the show?

Bold predictions for every championship bout and marquee matchup on the card

With SummerSlam set to reshape WWE heading into the rest of the year, the crew looks at every match, every storyline, and every possible surprise before the action begins.