WWE Still Has No Start Date For John Cena Classic

Earlier in May, the now-retired WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena announced the John Cena Classic, a tournament featuring developmental NXT talents competing against main roster Superstars, with winners decided by fan voting. However, it seems the announcement of the tournament was premature, as WWE had no specific target date for its commencement and was still unclear about the tournament’s format.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question regarding the tournament’s start date. Sapp noted that while the plan was for WWE to kick off the tournament in December, WWE “literally” doesn’t “know right now” when it will begin.

The winner of the tournament is expected to receive the John Cena Classic Championship, but the official start date remains unknown. Cena indicated that fan votes would determine the winner, suggesting that even if a wrestler loses matches in the tournament, he or she could still win the title.