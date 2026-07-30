Triple H Addresses Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future After SummerSlam

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss various topics, including Oba Femi, who currently has no ceiling.

Triple H said, “Well, first of all, I think that is something that’s going to be happening for a long time is people stepping up and the first thing they ask is about Oba Femi. There is no ceiling. I’ve been fortunate enough to be around this business for a long time and see a lot of guys come and go. To see a lot of first moments for people. The only guy that I’ve seen that I can recall walking, you know, down a hallway at one of our events, seeing for the first time and thinking, ‘Wow, this just changed the game,’ was Brock Lesnar. Oba Femi is of that same cloth. He’s a guy that when you see him in the ring for the first time, and keep in mind he’s only been doing this for a very, very short period of time. He is a paradigm-shifting, game-changing athlete that comes along once in a generation. Very rare. There is no ceiling, and the one thing about Oba I think that stands out more than anything else for me, dealing with him on a day-to-day basis, is he is a smart, smart man. Also, it’s not just a case of this physically intimidating, generational athlete that others can’t, you know, match. It’s a different level of intelligence and business savvy like I’ve seen in very few people. Also, when I say there is no ceiling, I really mean there is no ceiling. It’s anything he wants. It’s just a matter of when, not if.”

On the future of Brock Lesnar after his match with Femi at SummerSlam:

“I’ve known him personally for that 20-plus years. The one thing that I know more than anything else about Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. So, when we get to Minnesota, when we get to this match, keep in mind Brock, I believe in his mind, retired at WrestleMania. I believe that wasn’t enough for him. I believe he wanted to come back to prove Oba wrong. He did that. He then wanted to go to Minnesota to SummerSlam, to his hometown. He wanted it inside Hell in a Cell. He has something here to prove. But the one thing I know about Brock Lesnar is it’s whatever he wants. So win, lose, draw, when that cage goes up, when it’s all over, no matter what the outcome, I’m going to be watching that monitor just like you’re watching the monitor, just like millions of people are going to be watching at home wondering what the hell Brock Lesnar is going to do next. It’s really in his court as to what he wants to do. Like I said, for Brock, there’s always gas left in the tank. I believe he is one of those generational athletes. It’s just a matter of is this the right time for him? He’s come up against something like he hasn’t come up against in a long time. Maybe since the Undertaker in Oba Femi. You know, it all comes down to what does he see next for Brock, and the great ones know when to call it a day. Brock will know, but he’ll tell us in real time live in Minnesota at SummerSlam. Never say never. If there’s a desire to see it, if fans want to see it, if there’s a way to get it done, WWE will get it done. That’s what we do.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)