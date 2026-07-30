Triple H Discusses WWE’s Future Approach To Live Events

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics, including the current status of WWE live events.

Triple H said, “The live events are so important for getting the reps and moving things forward; it’s why we’re making a concerted effort, especially in NXT, to get them more reps. There comes a time when the physicality has increased so much that you’re trying to draw this line of, ‘Are guys being on the road all the time beneficial to their development, or is that putting mileage on them?’ It’s like the argument in football, ‘Do we practice full contact or do we walk through? Is that really teaching them football?’”

On the dilemma:

“It’s a dilemma, and I don’t know the answer. I don’t think it should go away totally. I’m old school and believe you learn this craft not only by being in the ring but also by learning it from a series of guys before me and in the car after. It’s a dilemma, and it’s part of the learning process.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)