Kai Kavari Announces His Departure From WWE

WWE talent Kai Kavari, also known as Cyrus Habibi-Likio, recently announced on his Instagram account that he is leaving WWE. Kavari, who signed a three-year contract with the company, has decided to pursue other opportunities.

In his video, Kavari explained that he has been struggling to develop his California real estate business while continuing his wrestling career in Florida. He mentioned, “When you start with WWE, you don’t get paid the most. Potentially, you can make bread. I’m not at a time in my life where I can live off of potential. Being brutally honest, I can go back to California and make main roster money in real estate.”

Kavari joined the WWE Performance Center as a new recruit in November 2025. Before his wrestling career, he played football as a running back at Boise State and Oregon. During his time with WWE, he made several TV appearances, primarily competing on WWE EVOLVE.