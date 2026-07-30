Report: WWE SummerSlam Tryout Schedule Revealed

WWE is scheduled to hold its latest tryouts during SummerSlam weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

According to Fightful Select, the invitees arrived at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, July 28, where they had their photos taken and underwent medical evaluations. The report also noted that participants were set to have performance evaluations and in-ring training on Wednesday morning and afternoon, respectively.

On Wednesday evening, the invitees will participate in promo sessions, followed by a reception dinner for the SummerSlam Tryout. On Thursday morning, they will continue with additional in-ring training, then focus on promos and hold a Q&A session. Another in-ring training session is scheduled for Thursday evening, during which the participants will be divided into groups. This will be followed by a third promo session and matches.

On Friday morning, the attendees will have yet another in-ring training session, and in the afternoon, they will conduct their final matches and promos. The tryouts will conclude with closing remarks from the coaches.