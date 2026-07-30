Hearing Date Set For Ludwig Kaiser’s Motion To Dismiss Battery Case

As reported by PWMania.com, an arrest warrant was issued for WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, in mid-May. This followed allegations from an individual named Richard Reap, who claimed that Kaiser assaulted him after he objected to Kaiser and his female companion making out “aggressively” in the elevator of a residential complex on April 23rd.

Kaiser later surrendered to authorities and was released on a $1,000 bond. On July 15th, he filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that he is immune from prosecution under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Kaiser contends that Reap called his female companion a “b***h” and threatened to call ICE on her after becoming offended by the couple hugging in the elevator.

Court records, as reported by the Wrestling Observer, indicate that a hearing is scheduled for Monday, October 19th, during which Kaiser’s legal team will present the motion to dismiss the battery charges against him. The defense filed this motion on Tuesday, July 28th, and notified Assistant Attorney Shaylynee Kotch of the hearing date.

Additionally, both parties may reach a plea agreement during their second pre-trial conference, scheduled for August 27th.