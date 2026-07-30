Tiffany Stratton Reveals Who She’d Want To Join Her “Daddy’s Little Rich Girl” Character

WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss various topics, including whom she would like to be part of her “Daddy’s Little Rich Girl” character in NXT.

Stratton said, “That’s a really good question. You know, I have seen what Paul Heyman has done for people. I definitely feel like he would be a wise man to have in my corner. So, I think Paul Heyman. I think Paul Heyman could take me to that next level, and obviously, he’s helped make so many talent. But yeah, I would say Paul Heyman.”

On how the character would have to change:

“I think he would be the perfect character to fill that ‘Daddy’ role. And I mean, I wouldn’t say I’d have to call him my rich daddy. It could be like that gimmick, but in a different way. It wouldn’t have to be, ‘I’m this spoiled, little, daddy’s little rich girl.’ But I definitely think Paul Heyman would fit that role perfectly.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)