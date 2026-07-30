WWE Radio Included In New SiriusXM Sports Pass Subscription

SiriusXM, a satellite radio network, has announced a new Sports Pass bundle available for $5 per month or $49 per year. This package includes WWE Radio, which launched on Monday as a rebrand of Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7.
The bundle will be available to new U.S. subscribers and will launch on September 1st.
You can check out the full list of sports channels, including regional stations, below:
Exclusive SiriusXM Sports Channels
* Mad Dog Sports Radio
* SiriusXM NFL Radio
* MLB Network Radio
* SiriusXM NBA Radio
* NHL Network Radio
* SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
* SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation
* F1 on SiriusXM
* SiriusXM College Sports Radio
* SiriusXM ACC Radio
* SiriusXM Big Ten Radio
* SiriusXM SEC Radio
* SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio
* SiriusXM FC
* WWE Radio
* SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio
National Sports Media Stations
* ESPN Radio
* ESPN Xtra
* ESPN Podcasts
* Fox Sports on SiriusXM
* NBC Sports Radio
* Westwood One Sports
* VSiN
Local Sports Stations
* WFAN (New York)
* ESPN LA 710 (Los Angeles)
* 97.1 The Fan (Los Angeles)
* 104.3 The Score (Chicago)
* 95.7 The Game (San Francisco)
* 105.3 The Fan (Dallas)
* 95.7 The Fan (Houston)
* 92.9 The Game (Atlanta)
* 106.7 The Fan (Washington, D.C.)
* The Team 980 (Washington, D.C.)
* SportsRadio 94WIP (Philadelphia)
* WEEI 93.7 (Boston)
* 104.3 WQAM (Miami)
* 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit)
* 97.3 The Fan (San Diego)
* 105.1 The Fan (Portland)
* 105.7 The Fan (Baltimore)
* ESPN 1320 (Sacramento)
* 93.7 The Fan (Pittsburgh)
* 96.5 The Fan (Kansas City)
* 92.3 The Fan (Cleveland)
* 105.7 The Fan (Milwaukee)
* 92.9 ESPN (Memphis)
* WGR 550 Sports Radio (Buffalo)