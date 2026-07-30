Thursday, July 30, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

WWE Radio Included In New SiriusXM Sports Pass Subscription

By
James Hetfield
-
SiriusXM - Sports Pass
SiriusXM - Sports Pass

SiriusXM, a satellite radio network, has announced a new Sports Pass bundle available for $5 per month or $49 per year. This package includes WWE Radio, which launched on Monday as a rebrand of Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7.

The bundle will be available to new U.S. subscribers and will launch on September 1st.

You can check out the full list of sports channels, including regional stations, below:

Exclusive SiriusXM Sports Channels

* Mad Dog Sports Radio
* SiriusXM NFL Radio
* MLB Network Radio
* SiriusXM NBA Radio
* NHL Network Radio
* SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
* SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation
* F1 on SiriusXM
* SiriusXM College Sports Radio
* SiriusXM ACC Radio
* SiriusXM Big Ten Radio
* SiriusXM SEC Radio
* SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio
* SiriusXM FC
* WWE Radio
* SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio

National Sports Media Stations

* ESPN Radio
* ESPN Xtra
* ESPN Podcasts
* Fox Sports on SiriusXM
* NBC Sports Radio
* Westwood One Sports
* VSiN

Local Sports Stations

* WFAN (New York)
* ESPN LA 710 (Los Angeles)
* 97.1 The Fan (Los Angeles)
* 104.3 The Score (Chicago)
* 95.7 The Game (San Francisco)
* 105.3 The Fan (Dallas)
* 95.7 The Fan (Houston)
* 92.9 The Game (Atlanta)
* 106.7 The Fan (Washington, D.C.)
* The Team 980 (Washington, D.C.)
* SportsRadio 94WIP (Philadelphia)
* WEEI 93.7 (Boston)
* 104.3 WQAM (Miami)
* 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit)
* 97.3 The Fan (San Diego)
* 105.1 The Fan (Portland)
* 105.7 The Fan (Baltimore)
* ESPN 1320 (Sacramento)
* 93.7 The Fan (Pittsburgh)
* 96.5 The Fan (Kansas City)
* 92.3 The Fan (Cleveland)
* 105.7 The Fan (Milwaukee)
* 92.9 ESPN (Memphis)
* WGR 550 Sports Radio (Buffalo)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved