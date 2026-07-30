WWE Radio Included In New SiriusXM Sports Pass Subscription

SiriusXM, a satellite radio network, has announced a new Sports Pass bundle available for $5 per month or $49 per year. This package includes WWE Radio, which launched on Monday as a rebrand of Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7.

The bundle will be available to new U.S. subscribers and will launch on September 1st.

You can check out the full list of sports channels, including regional stations, below:

Exclusive SiriusXM Sports Channels

* Mad Dog Sports Radio

* SiriusXM NFL Radio

* MLB Network Radio

* SiriusXM NBA Radio

* NHL Network Radio

* SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

* SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation

* F1 on SiriusXM

* SiriusXM College Sports Radio

* SiriusXM ACC Radio

* SiriusXM Big Ten Radio

* SiriusXM SEC Radio

* SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio

* SiriusXM FC

* WWE Radio

* SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio

National Sports Media Stations

* ESPN Radio

* ESPN Xtra

* ESPN Podcasts

* Fox Sports on SiriusXM

* NBC Sports Radio

* Westwood One Sports

* VSiN

Local Sports Stations

* WFAN (New York)

* ESPN LA 710 (Los Angeles)

* 97.1 The Fan (Los Angeles)

* 104.3 The Score (Chicago)

* 95.7 The Game (San Francisco)

* 105.3 The Fan (Dallas)

* 95.7 The Fan (Houston)

* 92.9 The Game (Atlanta)

* 106.7 The Fan (Washington, D.C.)

* The Team 980 (Washington, D.C.)

* SportsRadio 94WIP (Philadelphia)

* WEEI 93.7 (Boston)

* 104.3 WQAM (Miami)

* 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit)

* 97.3 The Fan (San Diego)

* 105.1 The Fan (Portland)

* 105.7 The Fan (Baltimore)

* ESPN 1320 (Sacramento)

* 93.7 The Fan (Pittsburgh)

* 96.5 The Fan (Kansas City)

* 92.3 The Fan (Cleveland)

* 105.7 The Fan (Milwaukee)

* 92.9 ESPN (Memphis)

* WGR 550 Sports Radio (Buffalo)