Charlotte Flair Says Winning A 15th World Title Would Mean ‘Anything Is Possible’

WWE star Charlotte Flair appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss various topics, including what winning a 15th World Title at SummerSlam would mean.

Flair said, “Oh, man. I’ve spent my entire career chasing titles, and I feel like titles chase me now. And to hold number 15 — what has made the last two years so special to me is that I haven’t been in the title picture, and I haven’t wrestled for a world title since WrestleMania 41. So to hold [number] 15 — I think that as much as it means to me, I hope it means something to men and women everywhere watching that no matter your age, no matter what you’ve been through, consistency, perseverance, and just showing up for yourself will get you to where you want to be. And for me, it’s breaking records and making history, and I love what I do. And it’s — when I wake up every morning and having that passion, it just hasn’t gone away. And I hope that’s — for anyone in any industry, that’s what number 15 I think means. It’s bigger than just me. I think it means that anything is possible, especially for me in a male-dominated industry.”

On the match:

“I’ve had this incredible career, and to think that I’m going into my eighth SummerSlam wrestling for my 15th title as a woman in a male-dominated industry on ESPN? I would have never imagined that when I debuted in 2015. So, I hope those other four women in this ladder match — Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, Jade Cargill, I don’t know who’s going to win the qualifier on Friday. But they better know that I’m not playing around.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)